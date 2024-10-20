Amelia Kerr, Halliday add glory to New Zealand's historic day as White Ferns clinch maiden T20 World Cup title

Follow us on Image Source : AP New Zealand won their maiden T20 World Cup as the White Ferns beat South Africa in the final by 32 runs

The White Ferns are the world champions. Let that sink in! A team that was coming into the T20 World Cup with 10 defeats in a row, started its campaign by hammering India in their opening game and that kickstarted the competition for them. Apart from a blip against Australia, New Zealand swept away every single side in their way to win the tournament eventually as the 'grandmas' Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates and Lea Tahuhu, the three who's who of White Ferns for a decade and a half finally have a trophy to show for all the struggles, sacrifices, heartbreaks and string of losses they had to face on the way to the glory.

The Black Caps began the day with a rare Test win against and in India, after 36 years and the White Ferns capped it off with a maiden T20 World Cup trophy for the country. The New Zealand women lost in the back-to-back finals to Australia and England in 2009 and 2010, the men lost in the 2021 final at the very same venue where Devine and Co beat South Africa by 32 runs to clinch the maiden T20 World Cup title.

This is New Zealand's fourth ICC title with the men winning the Champions Trophy in 2000, the World Test Championship (WTC) in 2021 and the women winning the ODI World Cup in 2000 led by Emily Drumm.

Suzie Bates, who struggled throughout her career to play even one Test match for New Zealand, became the most capped women's international player as she took the field for Aotearoa in the Women's T20 World Cup final and what a fairytale ending it was as she will now have a glitzy trophy in her hand and a winner's medal around her neck.

It all started with