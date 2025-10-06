New Zealand break India's unwanted record after second straight loss in Women's World Cup 2025 New Zealand suffered their second loss in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 as they went down to South Africa at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Sophie Devine put a lone fight with the bat as the White Ferns could not muster enough runs on the board.

New Delhi:

New Zealand have registered an unwanted record in the Women's World Cup after suffering their second straight loss in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025. The White Ferns, who had begun their campaign with an 89-run loss to Australia, went down to South Africa in their second clash at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Monday, October 6.

Sophie Devine puts lone fight

The T20 World Champions could not muster a sizeable target ahead of the Proteas line-up, which had come into this clash after a rare blip of being 69 all-out against England. New Zealand put an underwhelming score of 213 in their first innings, with their captain Sophie Devine yet again leading the way with 85 from 98 balls, while none of the other batters managed to play a long hand. Brooke Halliday played a decent hand of 45 from 37 as she had infused the much-needed momentum in the team's middle overs.

However, the White Ferns just kept losing wickets and did not put enough runs on the board. Nonkululeko Mlaba starred for the Porteas with 4/40 in her 10 overs.

Brits, Luus lead chase

Meanwhile, the Laura Wolvaardt-led side chased down the target with pretty ease as they hunted the 231-run target with six wickets in hand and 55 balls to spare. Tazmin Brits starred for the Proteas with her seventh ODI century, while Sune Luus made an unbeaten 81 from 114 balls as the Proteas chased down the target to register their first win in the tournament.

New Zealand break unwanted record

With their loss, the White Ferns have shattered an unwanted record previously held by India. This was their 32nd loss in the history of the Women's World Cups, which are now the most by any team. Coming into the World Cup, New Zealand were one behind India's 31 losses, and they had equalled the mark when they lost out to the Aussies in their opener. They have now gone past India in this tally.