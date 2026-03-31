New Zealand announces squads for white-ball series against Bangladesh, big names make their return

New Delhi:

NZC (New Zealand Cricket) recently came forward and announced their squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Bangladesh. It is worth noting that both New Zealand and Bangladesh will take on each other across three ODIs and three T20I matches.

The ODIs are slated to be played on April 17, 20, and 23. Whereas the T20Is will be played on April 27, 29, and May 2. With the squad announcement, it was made clear that Tom Latham will be leading the side in both formats, and the likes of Will O’Rourke, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, and many more stars have been included.

Notably, O’Rourke is making his return to the Black Caps’ squad after a back injury, with the likes of Matt Fisher, who is returning from a shin injury, having been named in the T20I squad, and Tickner, who returns after an ankle injury.

Rob Walter opens up after the squad announcement

With the squad announcement, New Zealand head coach Rob Walter came forward and gave his take on the side. He talked about how the trio of Will, Blair, and Matt have been making strides to make their comeback and will hope for a good showing in the upcoming games.

"Will, Blair and Matt have been working very hard over the past few months to get themselves back on the park and back in contention for selection and we're pleased to welcome them back into the group. With the amount of cricket being played in the modern game, having depth in our bowling stocks is key. Having players of this quality come back is great for our side,” Rob Walter was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

NZ ODI squad: Tom Latham (capt), Muhammad Abbas, Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Dean Foxcroft, Nick Kelly , Jayden Lennox, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young

NZ T20I squad: Tom Latham (capt), Katene Clarke, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Bevin Jacobs, Nick Kelly , Jayden Lennox, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

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