New Zealand announce squad; Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates set to feature in their 9th Women's T20 World Cup

New Zealand have announced their Women's T20 World Cup squad with Sophie Devine to continue to lead the side. This will be Devine's final assignment as captain of the White Ferns in T20Is and alongside Suzie Bates will be playing in her 9th T20 World Cup. New Zealand begin their campaign against India in Dubai on Friday, October 4.

"The T20 World Cup’s been an important vehicle in the development and growth of the women’s game and it’s a real privilege to think I’ve played in it since it started,” said Devine on being one of the two players for New Zealand alongside Bates to feature in every edition of the tournament for New Zealand.

Pacer Rosemary Mair has returned to the squad after recovering from her injury while senior off-spinner Leigh Kasperek, who returned to the T20 side after a year in the recent series against England, has retained her spot. The rest of the squad is on the expected lines with Kerr sisters set to headline the all-round department while Lea Tahuhu leading the pace attack.

“I’m really pleased with this squad, I think these are our best 15 players to adapt to what will likely be varied conditions," White Ferns coach Ben Sawyer said. "Soph and Suze have a huge amount of tournament experience from World Cups to franchise leagues, so we’ll certainly be leaning on that knowledge in what’s going to be a pretty intense competition."

New Zealand will be leaving the shores on September 16 for a three-match T20 series against Australia in Mackay, which will serve as an ideal preparation for the tournament. The White Ferns are scheduled to play two warm-up matches against South Africa and England on September 29 and October 1 respectively. New Zealand are drawn in Group A alongside India, Australia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

White Ferns squad for T20 World Cup: Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu