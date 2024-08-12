New Zealand announce squad for Afghanistan, Sri Lanka Tests; captain Southee not a certainty in every match

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY New Zealand have announced their 15-man squad for Afghanistan and Sri Lanka Tests in September-October

New Zealand announced their 15-man squad for two of the three upcoming Test assignments in the sub-continent. New Zealand will play a one-off Test against Afghanistan in Noida and then two World Test Championship matches against Sri Lanka in late September and October before going to India for three more matches. The Black Caps have named the squad for the first two assignments with Tim Southee leading the side and off-spinning all-rounder Michael Bracewell returning to the fold.

New Zealand have picked as many as five spinners in the squad including four all-rounders namely Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips with Ajaz Patel being the only frontline tweaker. Given the conditions in the sub-continent, New Zealand aren't taking any chances and have packed the squad with the spinners to be able to give themselves room in terms of team combination which means that the pacers might not be in demand including skipper Southee himself.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said that the squad is going to the sub-continent with an open mind with the possibility of vice-captain Tom Latham filling in as the leader of the side. Southee hasn't been in great touch as far as Test cricket is concerned, taking just six wickets in four matches in 2024.

“Test tours to the sub-continent can ask some really tough questions of pace bowlers due to the nature of the pitches and the heat and humidity," Stead was quoted as saying in a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) release. "While we’re going over with an open mind around conditions, there is an understanding that all our bowling options may be needed across the different Tests.

“Tim and I have discussed this, and the need during these overseas tours to balance the work-loads of the pace-bowlers, including himself, to ensure the team is best served," he added.

Ben Sears and William O'Rourke meanwhile have earned their first overseas Test call-ups after good show against South Africa and Australia earlier this year. With Neil Wagner no longer in the Test squad and Kyle Jamieson recovering from his injury, Sears and O'Rourke will form part of the pace attack in coming years for the Black Caps with Matt Henry retaining his spot.

New Zealand squad for Afghanistan and Sri Lanka Tests: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (vc), Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Kane Williamson, Will Young