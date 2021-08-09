New Zealand announce 16-man squad for ICC T20 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kane Williamson

With more than two months to go for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, New Zealand have announced a 16-man squad for the tournament. The seventh edition o the tournament will be played in the UAE starting October 17.

Kane Williamson will be leading the squad which features three frontline spinners in Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi and Todd Astle, and backed up by Mark Chapman and Glenn Phillips. The pace department will have Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson and Kyle Jamieson along with seam-bowling all-rounders in Jimmy Neesham and Daryl Mitchell.

Tim Seifert will feature as the wicketkeeper and opener alongside Martin Guptill with Devon Conway as another top-order batsman in the side.

Adam Milne has been picked as a 16th man and "will join the squad for the tournament but can only be called upon in the event of an injury," says the press release.

Squad: Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Boult, Chapman, Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Guptill, Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Santner, Seifert (wk), Sodhi, Southee, *Adam Milne (injury cover)

These 16 players will however not be considered for the five T20Is against Bangladesh starting September 2, or the three ODIs in Pakistan beginning September 17. However, Guptill, Chapman, Mitchell, Astle and Sodhi will reunite with the squad for the Pakistan series while those part of the IPL 2021, which will resume in Sepetmber 19 in the UAE after getting suspended owing to rise in coronavirus cases in India, will be allowed to join their respective franchises ahead of the World Cup. Tom Latham will lead the side in the T20I series against Bangladesh.

Squad for Bangladesh T20Is and Pakistan ODIs: Latham (c), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Blundell, Doug Bracewell, de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Henry (ODI only), Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears (T20 only), Tickner, Will Young

Squad for Pakistan T20Is: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Todd Astle, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell,Mark Chapman, de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears,Blair Tickner, Will Young.