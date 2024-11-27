Wednesday, November 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. New CSK signing smashes Hardik Pandya for 3 sixes in over in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game | WATCH

New CSK signing smashes Hardik Pandya for 3 sixes in over in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game | WATCH

Tamil Nadu posted a big total of 221 for 6 in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 game against Baroda in Indore on Wednesday. Opener Narayan Jagadeesan scored 57 runs off just 32 balls and Vijay Shankar smashed 42* off just 22 balls for Tamil Nadu.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Nov 27, 2024 19:03 IST, Updated : Nov 27, 2024 20:25 IST
Hardik Pandya
Image Source : GETTY Hardik Pandya conceded 44 runs in 3 overs against Tamil Nadu on November 27, 2024

Chennai Super Kings fans rejoiced to witness their new player Vijay Shankar getting into form ahead of the IPL 2025. The experienced all-rounder continued his red-hot form by smashing an unbeaten 42 runs off just 22 balls during Tamil Nadu's group-stage game against Baroda in Indore on Wednesday.

Bardoa managed to pull off a stunning win by chasing a huge 222-run target on the very last ball of the game. Vijay Shankar made the headlines for his cameo but the talking point of the game was his big-hitting skills against India's premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

While batting first, Vijay took on Mumbai Indians captain in the 17th over and stole the limelight with 3 sixes in an over. Hardik proved expensive as he conceded 44 runs in his 3-over spell and also went wicketless at Holkar Cricket Stadium.

However, Hardik put his poor show with the ball into the ground by playing a match-winning knock with a bat. Baroda struggled in the first of their innings but made a sensational comeback in a mammoth chase.

Bhanu Pania staged Baroda's fightback by scoring a quick 42 runs and then Hardik ripped apart Tamil Nadu bowlers with another memorable knock. Hardik scored 69 runs off just 30 balls with the help of 4 fours and 7 huge sixes to put Baroda on track for a win. 

Related Stories
New Zealand vs England Live: When and where to watch NZ vs ENG Test series live on TV and streaming?

New Zealand vs England Live: When and where to watch NZ vs ENG Test series live on TV and streaming?

Virat Kohli surpasses Babar, Labuschagne with big jump in ICC Test batting rankings after Perth ton

Virat Kohli surpasses Babar, Labuschagne with big jump in ICC Test batting rankings after Perth ton

Not KL Rahul or du Plessis, DC co-owner offers new name for captaincy role in IPL 2025

Not KL Rahul or du Plessis, DC co-owner offers new name for captaincy role in IPL 2025

Vijay Shankar ran out settled Hardik on the first ball of the last over but Baroda managed to see the finish line to register a 3-wicket win. The in-form Varun Chakravarthy bagged 3 wickets for Tamil Nadu but Vijay proved costly as he conceded 18 runs in his only over. 

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old all-rounder was picked by Chennai Super Kings on day 2 of the IPL mega auction 2025 in Jeddah. The five-time IPL champions outbid the player's former team Gujarat Titans to secure his signature for the next season.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement