New CSK signing smashes Hardik Pandya for 3 sixes in over in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game | WATCH

Chennai Super Kings fans rejoiced to witness their new player Vijay Shankar getting into form ahead of the IPL 2025. The experienced all-rounder continued his red-hot form by smashing an unbeaten 42 runs off just 22 balls during Tamil Nadu's group-stage game against Baroda in Indore on Wednesday.
Bardoa managed to pull off a stunning win by chasing a huge 222-run target on the very last ball of the game. Vijay Shankar made the headlines for his cameo but the talking point of the game was his big-hitting skills against India's premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya.
While batting first, Vijay took on Mumbai Indians captain in the 17th over and stole the limelight with 3 sixes in an over. Hardik proved expensive as he conceded 44 runs in his 3-over spell and also went wicketless at Holkar Cricket Stadium.
However, Hardik put his poor show with the ball into the ground by playing a match-winning knock with a bat. Baroda struggled in the first of their innings but made a sensational comeback in a mammoth chase.
Bhanu Pania staged Baroda's fightback by scoring a quick 42 runs and then Hardik ripped apart Tamil Nadu bowlers with another memorable knock. Hardik scored 69 runs off just 30 balls with the help of 4 fours and 7 huge sixes to put Baroda on track for a win.
Vijay Shankar ran out settled Hardik on the first ball of the last over but Baroda managed to see the finish line to register a 3-wicket win. The in-form Varun Chakravarthy bagged 3 wickets for Tamil Nadu but Vijay proved costly as he conceded 18 runs in his only over.
Meanwhile, the 33-year-old all-rounder was picked by Chennai Super Kings on day 2 of the IPL mega auction 2025 in Jeddah. The five-time IPL champions outbid the player's former team Gujarat Titans to secure his signature for the next season.