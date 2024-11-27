New CSK signing smashes Hardik Pandya for 3 sixes in over in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Hardik Pandya conceded 44 runs in 3 overs against Tamil Nadu on November 27, 2024

Chennai Super Kings fans rejoiced to witness their new player Vijay Shankar getting into form ahead of the IPL 2025. The experienced all-rounder continued his red-hot form by smashing an unbeaten 42 runs off just 22 balls during Tamil Nadu's group-stage game against Baroda in Indore on Wednesday.

Bardoa managed to pull off a stunning win by chasing a huge 222-run target on the very last ball of the game. Vijay Shankar made the headlines for his cameo but the talking point of the game was his big-hitting skills against India's premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

While batting first, Vijay took on Mumbai Indians captain in the 17th over and stole the limelight with 3 sixes in an over. Hardik proved expensive as he conceded 44 runs in his 3-over spell and also went wicketless at Holkar Cricket Stadium.

However, Hardik put his poor show with the ball into the ground by playing a match-winning knock with a bat. Baroda struggled in the first of their innings but made a sensational comeback in a mammoth chase.

Bhanu Pania staged Baroda's fightback by scoring a quick 42 runs and then Hardik ripped apart Tamil Nadu bowlers with another memorable knock. Hardik scored 69 runs off just 30 balls with the help of 4 fours and 7 huge sixes to put Baroda on track for a win.

Vijay Shankar ran out settled Hardik on the first ball of the last over but Baroda managed to see the finish line to register a 3-wicket win. The in-form Varun Chakravarthy bagged 3 wickets for Tamil Nadu but Vijay proved costly as he conceded 18 runs in his only over.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old all-rounder was picked by Chennai Super Kings on day 2 of the IPL mega auction 2025 in Jeddah. The five-time IPL champions outbid the player's former team Gujarat Titans to secure his signature for the next season.