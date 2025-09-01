Netherlands point poor shot selection as reason for T20I series defeat to Bangladesh The Netherlands lost the T20I series to Bangladesh with a game to go. However, Netherlands assistant coach Ryan van Niekerk feels that the poor shot selection cost them the series and not the absence of senior players.

New Delhi:

Netherlands assistant coach Ryan van Niekerk stated that his team lost the T20I series to Bangladesh due to poor shot selection, rather than the absence of senior players. The Dutch have conceded the away series against the Bangla Tigers 0-2 with a game to go after getting a sound beating in the second T20I on Monday, September 1.

The Dutch were dismissed for just 103 in the second T20I as they shot themselves in the foot with Nasum Ahmed taking three wickets. Speaking, after the match, Niekerk reflected on the loss.

"Very disappointing (to lose the series in this manner) as we certainly hold high standards for ourselves and have been training that way," he said following the series loss. "I think Bangladesh are playing really good cricket at the moment in their home conditions. I don't think it is necessarily our batting depth (reason for the poor outing). I think it's just our decision making at the moment.

"When you play a top side like Bangladesh in their home conditions, those small margins all of a sudden make a big difference in terms of what totals you can put on the board. Their bowlers don't give you opportunities to score boundaries as well as they have quality fielding.

"If you're making poor decisions or taking a little longer to sum up conditions, when it comes to a quality side like Bangladesh, that's going to hurt you," he added.