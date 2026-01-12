Netherlands announce squad for T20 World Cup 2026, several senior cricketers return Scott Edwards will captain a reshaped Netherlands squad at the 2026 T20 World Cup, with multiple returns including senior allrounders and several omissions from the Bangladesh T20I series, as the team prepares for Group A clashes across Asia.

New Delhi:

Netherlands have announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, slated to be played in India and Sri Lanka. Scott Edwards will once again lead the team in the mega tournament, but this time, the squad looks very different from previous years. They have reshaped following recent games as several key cricketers are missing from the squad, while a few have returned.

Players who missed that Bangladesh series have been recalled after featuring in the T20 World Cup Europe Region Final earlier in the year. Roelof van der Merwe, Bas de Leede, Michael Levitt and Zach Lion-Cachet all re-enter the setup after being unavailable for the subsequent tour. Their inclusion adds both experience and continuity from the qualification phase.

The squad also brings back two senior allrounders. Colin Ackermann returns to T20Is cricket after last appearing in November 2024. His selection follows a productive campaign in England’s 2025 Vitality Blast, where he scored 304 runs in 14 matches for Durham. Timm van der Gugten, also 34, is named after a year away from T20Is, having taken six wickets in ten Blast matches.

Fast-bowling depth is further boosted by Logan van Beek, who last represented the Netherlands during the previous T20 World Cup in July 2024. Since then, he has featured in New Zealand’s Super Smash, picking up five wickets in seven matches for Wellington, a run that has earned him a recall.

Nidamanuru, Vikramjit, Pringle among others have been left out

Edwards will continue as the team’s primary wicketkeeper, with Kyle Klein included as the reserve option. Klein and Noah Croes are the only members of the squad who have yet to play a match in the T20 World Cup. Their inclusion contrasts with the absence of several players from the Bangladesh series, including Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle and Vikramjit Singh. Cedric de Lange, Sikander Zulfiqar, Sebastiaan Braat, Daniel Doram, Shariz Ahmad and Ryan Klein have also been left out.

Notably, Netherlands have been drawn in Group A and will open their campaign against Pakistan on February 7 in Colombo. The group stage continues with matches against Namibia in Delhi on February 10, USA in Chennai on February 13, and India in Ahmedabad on February 18.

Netherlands squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Scott Edwards (c & wk), Noah Croes (wk), Max O'Dowd, Saqib Zulfiqar, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten.