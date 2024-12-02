Nepal bowler carried off the field after getting injured while celebrating a wicket in U19 Asia Cup | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/SONY SPORTS NETWORK Nepal player Yuvraj Khatri

The U19 Asia Cup is currently in progress in the UAE where Nepal locked horns against Bangladesh in the 5th match on Sunday (December 1). Bangladesh won the match comfortably by five wickets but the encounter attracted the attention of the fans due to a bizarre to Nepal bowler Yuvraj Khatri while celebrating a fall of wicket.

Yuvraj was in great form with the ball for his team in the defence of 141 runs. He picked up four out of five wickets to fall in the innings and finished with the figures of 4/23 in six overs. Apart from his bowling, Yuvraj's celebration was also the talk of the town. He first imitated Tabraiz Shamsi's celebration by removing his right shoe and putting it on his ears after picking up a wicket.

A few overs later when he caught Md Rizan Hossan plumb in front of the stumps, Yuvraj went on a celebratory run and in the process, twisted his left foot. He was in grimacing soon after and fell on the ground. Eventually, he had to be taken off the field with one of his teammates carrying him on his back.

WATCH the video here:

As far as the match is concerned, Bangladesh chased down the target of 142 runs soon after the incident with five wickets and more than 20 overs in hand. Earlier, Nepal put up a poor effort with the bat mustering only 141 runs before getting skittled in the 46th over. Six out of seven Bangladesh bowlers picked up at least a wicket even as seven Nepal batters failed to score more than four runs. Aakash Tripathi, the opener, was the top-scorer scored 43 runs while Uttam Magar and Abhisekh Tiwari collected 29 runs each.