NEP vs ITA live cricket score: Nepal posts 123 runs in the first innings Nepal and Italy take on each other in game 17 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides are facing off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and Nepal is batting first. The side will hope for a good performance in the first innings here.

The stage is set for game 17 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Nepal and Italy take on each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It is worth noting that both Nepal and Mumbai are yet to register a victory in the tournament so far. Having played one game each, they will hope to put in their best performance and take home the victory. The clash has begun with Nepal coming in to bat first, aiming to showcase their skills and post a fighting total on the board against Italy. If the side's performance in the previous game is any indication, it is quite possible that Nepal could prove to be quite the threat to their opponents, and it could be interesting to see how they tackle the clash against Italy.

Both sides have been placed in Group C of the tournament. They are placed alongside the likes of West Indies, Scotland, and England. Both Nepal and Italy hold the bottom two places in their group, and a victory in the ongoing clash could go a long way for either side. A loss, however, could mean elimination from the competition. It is worth noting that by the time of match 17, the West Indies sit in first place in Group C, Scotland holds second place, with England in third. Nepal occupies fourth, whereas Italy sits in fifth place.