Neeraj Chopra's next event: Doha Diamond League postponed due to West Asia tension

New Delhi:

World Athletics has delayed the opening of the 2026 Diamond League in Doha. It has been moved away from its original May slot as tensions across West Asia continue to raise safety concerns, despite a ceasefire having been reached between the USA and Iran. The competition is now planned for June 19, though officials have indicated it will go ahead only if the regional situation stabilises.

Notably, the shift follows recent security alerts across parts of the Gulf. In Qatar, defence authorities reported intercepting a missile threat shortly before the ceasefire announcement involving the two countries. Even after that development, neighbouring countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain have recorded similar incidents, keeping risk levels under close watch.

Organisers have remained in regular contact with local authorities while reviewing security arrangements. The uncertainty has not only forced a change in dates but also prompted a move to a different venue within the city. Qatar Sports Club, which was originally planned to host the event, has been replaced by Khalifa International Stadium.

Why was there a change in stadium?

The stadium choice addressed weather concerns. Conditions in Doha are expected to be significantly warmer in June, and the selected venue is equipped with temperature control technology designed for such conditions. It has previously staged global competitions, including the 2019 World Athletics Championships and fixtures during the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

With the revised timing, the Doha event will now take place later in the Diamond League calendar, falling between scheduled meets in Oslo and Paris. The adjustment reshapes the early part of the season for athletes preparing for a packed international schedule.

Meanwhile, the Doha leg has regularly attracted top names in track and field. In the most recent edition, Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo claimed the 200 metres title, while Jamaica’s Tia Clayton finished first in the women’s 100 metres. India’s Neeraj Chopra, a consistent performer in Doha, placed second in the javelin event behind Germany’s Julian Weber.

The postponement adds to a series of scheduling changes affecting sporting events in Qatar as organisers respond to the evolving situation in the region.