NED vs SA Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Netherlands vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Netherlands will take on South Africa in the Group D game in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

The Netherlands are back against South Africa in an ICC event, for the third time in as many years. It's not always that an associate nation would have a wood over a full-member nation, but it has been the case in the last couple of years in this particular fixture with the Dutch winning the clash against the Proteas in the T20 World Cup in Australia and then in the ODI World Cup in India a year later.

Hence, there will be some sort of a mental block for the Proteas facing the Dutch given they have lost twice to them. However, South Africa will be on cloud nine after the win they had in their opening game of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Having played at the venue before will also come in handy for the Proteas, given how tricky the surface has been at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. ICC has assured of better conditions in the remaining games but if the pitch is anything close to what everyone saw in the first two games, South Africa will be the favourites because of their bowling attack.

Netherlands, on the other hand, would hope for a bit better show with the bat as they took the game deep to the 19th over while chasing 108 against Nepal.

My Dream11 team for T20 World Cup 2024 Match No 16, NED vs SA

Quinton de Kock, Max O'Dowd, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Tristan Stubbs, Ancrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ottneil Baartman

Squads

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin