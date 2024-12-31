Navjot Singh Sidhu demands 'stringent punishment' for Travis Head for his celebration after dismissing Pant

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AND GETTY Navjot Singh Sidhu and Travis Head

Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has slammed Australia batter Travis Head for his celebration after dismissing Rishabh Pant on the final day of the Melbourne Test. For the unversed, Pant slammed a delivery from Head straight into the hands of deep mid-wicket fielder Mitchell Marsh and this led to the Aussie bowler coming up with a finger celebration which didn't look great, at the time, on live TV.

Sidhu, in particular, didn't like his celebration at all as he demanded stringent punishment to the cricketer claiming that it sets the worst example for the kids and everyone watching. "Travis head’s obnoxious behaviour during the course of the Melbourne test doesn’t auger well for the gentleman’s game…… sets the worst possible example when there are kids, women, young & old watching the game……. this caustic conduct did not insult an individual but a nation of 1.5 billion Indians……stringent punishment that would serve a deterrent for the future generations needs to be slapped on him so that no one dares follow suit !!!" his tweet read.

However, after the match, Australia skipper Pat Cummins explained the meaning of Travis Head's 'in the hole' celebration. "I can explain that. His finger is so hot, that he is going to put it in a cup of ice. Yes, that’s what it is. That’s normally the running joke. Was it at the Gabba or somewhere, where he got a wicket as well and just got straight to the fridge, grabs a bucket of ice, puts his finger in and just walks in front of Lyno (Nathan Lyon). Just like that, thinks its very funny. So that’s what it would have been, nothing else," Cummins said in the post-match press conference.

Meanwhile, the fifth and final Test between India and Australia is set to commence on January 3 in Sydney. Australia are leading the five-match series 2-1 and will need to win or draw the Sydney Test to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. On the other hand, India are in a must-win situation to keep their hopes of qualifying for the WTC Final alive.