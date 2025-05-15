'National duty is top priority': Sikandar Raza clarifies his participation for Zimbabwe in England Test The one-off Test between England and Zimbabwe will kick off on May 22 at Trent Bridge. Sikandar Raza was named in the Test squad for the first time since January after completing all his franchise league commitments.

Harare:

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza put an end to all the rumours once and for all after his participation for the national team in the historic Test against England was in doubt, following the release of the last leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), following the resumption. After the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, following the escalated border tensions, both IPL and PSL are set to resume on May 17. However, with the one-off Test set to be played from May 22-25 at Trent Bridge, Raza's choice was pending, before he decided to clarify on his social media.

Raza, who was named in the Test squad for the first time since January after completing all his franchise league commitments, will be available for Zimbabwe for the historic Test. However, Raza has returned to Pakistan for the remaining league stage match for the Lahore Qalandars. "Aa raha hoon (I am coming)," he wrote on Instagram to update about his arrival in Pakistan.

"Dear All

I’ve been tagged and mentioned regarding my availability for PSL and the Historic Test match in England.

National duty is the top priority for me and once picked I will honor and fulfill it. All the reports of me missing the test match are not true at all.

Regarding PSL, All the reports of me not returning to Pakistan are also not true," Sikandar Raza's statement on X (previously Twitter) read.

Lahore Qalandars are set to play Peshawar Zalmi in their final league stage clash and since their qualification depends on the game, Raza might have been tempted by the team management to play the match and then leave for his Test preparations in England. Since the final of the PSL 2025 is postponed to May 25, Raza won't be available for the playoffs if his team goes that far in the competition.

A T20 globetrotter, Raza missed the Ireland and Bangladesh Tests due to his ILT20 and PSL commitments in February and April, respectively.