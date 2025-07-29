Nathan Lyon offers simple solution to England following Manchester drama The fourth Test between England and India ended in a tense draw after Shubman Gill-led side chose to play on for Jadeja and Sundar to reach centuries, prompting frustration from Ben Stokes. His reaction drew criticism from ex-players and sparked debate across social media.

London:

The fourth Test between England and India ended in high drama, marked by a tense standoff and fiery emotions. As the final day unfolded at Old Trafford, England captain Ben Stokes proposed ending the match early, but India declined the offer. With Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar both approaching personal milestones, the visitors opted to continue playing, aiming to help the batters reach well-deserved centuries.

Jadeja and Sundar delivered under pressure, steering India to a hard-fought draw that had once seemed out of reach. However, their decision not to shake hands when the draw was first offered didn’t sit well with Stokes. Alongside teammates Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, the England skipper expressed visible frustration on the field, reactions many deemed unnecessary. Several former England players later criticised Stokes’ conduct, arguing that he should have shown more composure and respected the Indian players' outstanding efforts.

Once Jadeja and Sundar reached their centuries, both sides finally shook hands, formally ending the match in a draw. Meanwhile, Stokes faced a wave of backlash on social media and from ex-players for letting his emotions get the better of him. In a lighthearted but pointed remark, Australian spinner Nathan Lyon weighed in, suggesting that if England truly wanted to end the match earlier, they should’ve simply taken the remaining wickets.

“Get them out. Don’t let them get a hundred,” the 37-year-old Lyon said while speaking at a Melbourne Renegades sponsor event.

Drama continues before 5th Test

The series is currently poised 2-1 in England’s favour. India desperately need a win at the Oval to end the series on level terms. Meanwhile, ahead of that, the visitors were involved in another drama. This time, the head coach was spotted having an animated conversation with the Oval pitch curator, Lee Fortis, who asked the team management to maintain distance from the pitch. However, soon after that, Fortis’ image of walking on the pitch ahead of the Ashes 2023 went viral on social media, exposing him ahead of the fifth Test.