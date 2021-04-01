Natarajan thanks Anand Mahindra for SUV, gifts signed Gabba Test jersey in return

Image Source : TWITTER/NATARAJAN_91 T Natarajan

Following India's historic Test series victory Down Under, Anand Mahindra had announced that every debutant of the Test series will be gifted an SUV. The industrialist kept his promise and gifted T Natarajan a Thar SUV on Thursday.

Natarajan, through his Twitter, shared photos of the SUV and thanked Mahindra for recognising his journey. As a return gift, Natarajan sent his signed Gabba Test jersey.

In absence of players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja, the Indian team scripted history by breaching The Gabba fortress and registering back-to-back Test series wins in Australia. Natarajan, playing only in his second Test, plucked vital wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade during the first innings of the Gabba Test.

"Playing cricket for India is the biggest privilege of my life. My #Rise has been on an unusual path. Along the way, the love and affection, I have received has overwhelmed me. The support and encouragement from wonderful people, helps me find ways to #ExploreTheImpossible

"As I drive the beautiful @Mahindra_Thar home today, I feel immense gratitude towards Shri @anandmahindra for recognising my journey & for his appreciation. I trust sir, that given your love for cricket, you will find this signed shirt of mine from the #Gabba Test, meaningful," tweeted Natarajan

Back in January, the Mahindra Group chairman, in a tweet, had said that he'll be gifting the cars out of his own account to Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur.

"Six young men made their debuts in the recent historic series #INDvAUS (Shardul's 1 earlier appearance was short-lived due to injury)They've made it possible for future generations of youth in India to dream & Explore the Impossible,"

"Theirs are true ‘Rise’ stories; overcoming daunting odds in the pursuit of excellence. They serve as an inspiration in all arenas of life. It gives me great personal pleasure to gift each of these debutants an All New THAR SUV on my own account—at no expense to the company," Mahindra had tweeted.