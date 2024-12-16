Nat Sciver-Brunt slams fastest century in women's Tests, guides England to a strong first-innings score vs SA

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Nat Sciver-Brunt was the star of the day for England women alongside opening batter Maia Bouchier

England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt scripted women's Test history by smashing the fastest-ever century on Day 1 of the one-off Test against South Africa in Bloemfontein on Sunday, December 16. Sciver-Brunt was eased into her innings by debutant Maia Bouchier's knock early before both got set and tormented the Proteas at the Mangaung Oval before she showcased her brilliance in building the innings as well as strokeplay to smash the second Test century of her career.

Sciver-Brunt notched up her century off just 96 deliveries, which was the fastest for any batter in women's Test cricket as she broke the 26-year-old record. Chamani Seneviratna of Sri Lanka had smashed a 106-ball ton against Pakistan in the one-off Test in Colombo in 1998. India's Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma had come close earlier this year in the Chennai Test against South Africa before Sciver-Brunt broke the record.

Fastest century in women's Tests

96 balls - Nat Sciver-Brunt (England) vs South Africa, Bloemfontein 2024

106 balls - Chamani Seneviratna (Sri Lanka) vs Pakistan, Colombo 1998

113 balls - Shafali Verma (India) vs South Africa, Chennai 2024

122 balls - Smriti Mandhana (India) vs South Africa, Chennai 2024

124 balls - Maia Bouchier (England) vs South Africa, Bloemfontein 2024

The 164-run partnership between Maia Bouchier and Sciver-Brunt was at the front and centre of England's batting effort on the opening day of the Test match. South Africa got back into the game after breaking the partnership as Nonkululeko Mlaba triggered a massive collapse for the visitors. Apart from wicketkeeper batter Amy Jones, no other batter offered much resistance in the lower-middle order and South Africa ran through the English line-up.

Thankfully for the Proteas, both the openers skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Anneke Bosch got through the tricky period of six overs at the end of the day to stay in the game. Close to 400 is still a very good total and South Africa will aim to bat the whole day on Monday to have a shot at challenging England.