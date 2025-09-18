Namibia batter almost breaks Yuvraj Singh's 18-year-old record in T20Is, Details here Namibia's Jan Frylinck stunned Zimbabwe with 77-run knock in the third T20I at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Thanks to his explosive knock, Namibia posted 204 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs.

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

Namibia batter Jan Frylinck smashed 77 runs off just 31 deliveries in the third T20I against Zimbabwe on Thursday (September 18). He smashed eight fours and six sixes during his explosive knock and in the process, almost broke Yuvraj Singh's 18-year-old record in the shortest format of the game.

Frylinck notched up his half-century in just 13 balls, registering the joint-third fastest fifty in T20 Internationals. He missed out on equalling or breaking Yuvraj Singh's record in the format. The southpaw had smashed a fifty off just 12 balls back in 2007 against England. In the same match, he had smacked Stuart Broad for six sixes in a single over.

If Frylinck had upped the ante a little earlier, he could've at least equalled Yuvraj Singh in this aspect. Having said that, the left-hander did extremely well to even notch up a fifty off 13 balls as he took Trevor Gwandu on to hit two sixes and as many fours in the four balls of the fourth over of the innings.

Fastest fifty in T20Is

Players (Country) Balls Taken Dipendra Singh Airee (Nepal) 9 Yuvraj Singh (India) 12 Mirza Ahsan (Luxembourg) 13 Muhammad Fahad (Turkey) 13 Tadiwanashe Marumani (Zimbabwe) 13 Jan Frylinck (Namibia) 13

Namibia post 204 runs batting first

Having already lost the series, Namibia scored runs freely batting first with Frylinck going gung-ho rght from ball one. He scored 77 runs off 31 balls at a strike rate of eight fours and six sixes to his name. Namibia reached 100 in just the ninth over of the innings but they collapsed from 102/1 to 122/5 in the space of three overs. However, it was Ruben Trumpelmann who propelled them past the 200-run mark with a 24-ball 46 with three fours and four sixes to reach 204 runs in their 20 overs.