NAM vs SCO Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Namibia vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match

Namibia would hope to keep their winning momentum against Scotland as they play their second game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Namibia riding on individual performance prevailed in a Super Over thriller against Oman in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup opener. David Wiese, single-handedly defeated Oman with a central performance in the one-over eliminator and Namibia will hope for a little better show with the bat against Scotland in their game of the tournament in Barbados on Thursday, June 6. Scotland had their first game washed out against England but their openers got a rather decent hit out, scoring 90 runs without losing a wicket in the first 10 overs.

Namibia will have to be a little careful against Scotland as they will present a bit harder challenge than Oman and hence, they would have to be at their best. Ruben Trumpelmann vs Scotland openers would be quite a contest given how brutal the left-armer was in his opening spell against Oman. Those inswinging deliveries into the right-hander at the length and that pace were really hard to play. The left-right combination for Scotland at the top might be able to play it better but it has definitely made a prospect of the battle something to wait for.

If Namibian batters pull up their socks, we have a good game on our hands.

My Dream11 team for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Match 11

Michael Jones, George Munsey, JJ Smit, Gerhard Erasmus, Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross, David Wiese (c), Mark Watt, Ruben Trumpelmann (vc), Bernard Scholtz, Brad Wheal

Squads

Namibia: Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green(w), Malan Kruger, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Dylan Leicher, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Jack Brassell, JP Kotze

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie, Ollie Hairs, Safyaan Sharif, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Tear