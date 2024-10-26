Najmul Hossain Shanto aims to leave Bangladesh captaincy after South Africa Tests: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : AP Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto has expressed his desire to step down as captain after the ongoing Test series against South Africa. Shanto, who is the all-format captain, has reportedly informed the national board about his decision to leave the captaincy.

"Yes, he informed us that he is not ready to lead the side after the South Africa series," a top BCB official said as quoted by Cricbuzz. Notably, the cricketer himself admitted the decision. "Let's see what happens (as far as leading Bangladesh is concerned) because I am still waiting to hear it from the president (BCB)," he said as quoted by the website.

Shanto took the Test captaincy role last year in November and was made the all-format skipper for a year in February 2024. The 26-year-old top-order batter was expected to lead the Bangla Tigers in the upcoming Champions Trophy too.

However, if the resignation is accepted, Bangladesh will have to look for a new captain with several matches lined-up in the near future. The Bangla Tigers are facing South Africa in a two-match Test series, of which the second game is scheduled to begin on October 29.

They are then due to face Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series from November 6 in UAE before an all-format tour to West Indies from November 22 onwards. They play the Windies in two Tests, followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Coming to Shanto, ESPNCricinfo reported that his dip in form with the bat might have influenced him to step down from the captaincy role. The Southpaw has averaged 25.76 after taking captaincy last year. However, he has done well in the leadership role, having led the Bangla Tigers to a Test win against New Zealand and then a 2-0 sweep against Pakistan at the latter's home.