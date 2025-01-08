'My whole family loves Virat': Sam Konstas reveals 'lovely person' Kohli's words after shoulder-barge at MCG

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sam Konstas was involved quite extensively not just with the bat in the first two matches of his international career

Sam Konstas, the 19-year-old firebrand opener from New South Wales, has had a couple of run-ins with the Indian players in his first international assignment for Australia. Konstas showed his positive style with the bat as well as enjoyed himself fully like a kid in a candy store, soaking in the atmosphere, not being afraid to give it back while being fully involved in the game at all times. On his very first day of international cricket, Konstas got a taste of what it's like after he had a shoulder-barge with Virat Kohli.

It seemingly looked like Kohli did it intentionally to get under Konstas' skin, who had the Indians just a little worried with a quickfire fifty on his debut in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG having ramped Jasprit Bumrah for a couple of sixes. Konstas was not afraid to speak to Kohli eye-to-eye as both had a hearted altercation before the umpire Michael Gough and Usman Khawaja, the teenager's opening partner intervened.

After the day's play, Konstas brushed it off as 'it's part of the game' and that it can 'happen in the heat of the moment'. Now that the series is done and dusted, Konstas, who idolises Kohli, mentioned that the Indian stalwart was very cool and chill about the whole thing and even wished him his best if he gets picked for the Sri Lankan tour. Konstas was in awe of Kohli and his personality, especially after the whole crowd got into it.

“I had a little chat after the game telling him that I idolise him, and it’s obviously a huge honour playing against him,” Konstas told Code Sports. “When I did verse him, I was like, ‘wow, Virat Kohli is batting.’ He just had that presence about him, all the Indian crowd getting amongst it. Chanting his name. It was quite surreal," he added.

Konstas said that his family loves him and he was just lucky to have a chat with him after the game and the series. "He was very down to earth. A lovely person and just wishing me all the best saying hopefully I go well on the tour of Sri Lanka he said if I’m in.

"My whole family loves Virat. I’ve idolised him from a young age and he’s a legend of the game," he added. Konstas will be back in action on Wednesday, January 8 for the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League and will be available for the David Warner-led side for the whole competition until the Test team departs for Dubai for the pre-series camp before the Sri Lanka tour, given he is selected in the squad.