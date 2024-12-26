Sam Konstas and Virat Kohli engage in mid-pitch run-in after shoulder bump on day 1 of MCG Test | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sam Konstas and Virat Kohli engage in a heated clash.

Sam Konstas enjoyed an eventful Test debut for Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday (December 26) after he became the second-youngest to hit a half-century for the country in the red-ball format. Konstas scored a brisk 60 off just 65 balls before he was trapped in front of his stumps by India's allrounder Ravindra Jadeja in the 20th over.

While Konstas hit six fours and two sixes during his knock, his stay in the middle also saw him shoulder bump into the former India captain Virat Kohli. The incident unfolded after the end of the 10th over. Konstas played the last delivery of Mohammed Siraj's over and made his way towards the other end to have a chat with his opening partner Usman Khawaja.

On his way to the other end, Konstas shoulder bumped into Virat and the two had a heated exchange in the middle. However, before the tension could mount any further, umpire Michael Gough and Khawaja intervened and separated both individuals.

Khawaja put his arm on Kohli's shoulder and tried to calm him down whereas Gough spoke to both players and play continued without much disruption.

Watch the video:

Konstas scored a well-deserved half-century before Jadeja sent him back to the dressing room on the second delivery of the 20th over. The 19-year-old played a blistering innings before heading towards the pavilion and almost caught the Indian players off guard. His tussle with Jasprit Bumrah was the highlight of his innings.

Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.