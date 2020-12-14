Mushfiqur Rahim loses his cool, almost hits his teammate on the field

Image Source : TWITTER Mushfiqur Rahim and Nasum Ahmed

Bangladesh star Mushfiqur Rahim lost his cool and nearly hit his teammate in the recent Bangabandhu T20 Cup encounter between Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barishal.

Mushfiqur, the skipper of the Dhaka side, got into an ugly and bizarre incident with teammate Nasum Ahmed. The two players almost collided in their attempt to take a catch.

The incident took place in the 17th over of the second innings when the Barishal side needed 45 runs off 19 balls. Afif Hossain, in an attempt to sneak a boundary on the last ball, lobbed the ball over fine-leg in crucial moments of the match.

Wicketkeeper Mushfiqur and Nasum -- fielding at short fine-leg -- went for the catch and almost crashed into each other before the former successfully grabbed the ball. Things got ugly when Mushfiqur, furious with Nasum, tried to hit him in the heat of the moment. The other players intervened to bring the situation under control.

In the end, Beximco were able to clinch the game by nine runs. After being put to bat first, the Dhaka-based outfit gathered 150 runs in stipulated 20 overs. While Yasir Ali scored a half-century, Mushfiqur notched up 43.

In response, Barishal managed to post just 141 runs on the board, losing the encounter by nine runs. Afif Hossain scored a vital 55 but wasn't able to steer his side past the finishing line. For Dhaka, Shafiqul Islam and Muktar Ali picked up three wickets each.