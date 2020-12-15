Mushfiqur Rahim fined for almost hitting his teammate on the field

Image Source : TWITTER Former Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim

Former Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim had to heavy criticism for his behaviour in a recent Bangabandhu T20 Cup clash. Mushfiqur, the skipper of Beximco Dhaka, almost hit his teammate Nasum Ahmed after they almost collided while taking a catch.

The incident happened in the 17th over of the second innings when the opposition -- Fortune Barishal -- needed 45 runs off 19 deliveries. On the last ball of the over, Afif Hossain lofted the ball over fine-leg, hoping to grab a boundary and ease the required run-rate.

Both Mushfiqur and Nasum ran in for the catch and were almost going to collide when the former plucked the ball. However, in the heat of the moment, Mushfiqur, upset with Nasum, almost hit him in anger.

Following the incident, Mushfiqur has been fined 25 per cent of the match fee, having found guilty of showing insulting gesture towards Nasum. The BCB issued a statement mentioning that it constitutes to a Level 1 (2.6) offence. Additionally, one demerit point has been added to Mushfiqur’s disciplinary record.

Mushfiqur also issued a public apology on social media, saying that his gesture towards Nasum was not acceptable. He also promised to not repeat it in the future.

"Assalamualaikum to all, First of all officially I would like to apologize to all my fans and spectators regarding the incident that happened yesterday during the match," Mushfiqur Rahim wrote in the apology post.

"I have already apologized after the game to my fellow teammate Nasum. Secondly, I seek forgiveness from the Almighty. I always remember I am a human being above all and the gesture that I have shown was not acceptable at all. In shaa Allah in near future, I promise it won’t be repeated on the ground or outside the ground.JazakAllah khair," he further wrote.