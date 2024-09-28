Musheer Khan stable and out of danger; likely to be away from cricket for 3 months with neck injuries

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Musheer Khan during the Ranji Trophy game in Mumbai on February 24, 2024

Musheer Khan suffered neck injuries in a road accident on Saturday but is stable and out of danger after receiving treatment, the Mumbai Cricket Association confirmed. The young cricketer has been admitted to Lucknow's Medanta Hospital after he met with a car accident on the Purvanchal Expressway earlier on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Mumbai all-rounder is expected to be on the sidelines for three months with injuries to his neck area. He will miss Mumbai's Irani Cup 2024 clash against the Rest of India in Lucknow starting on October 1 and might miss the opening few games of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

Musheer's father Naushad Khan has also suffered some minor scratches after their car hit the divider and overturned on the expressway. After the initial treatment, Dr. Bhola Singh, Medical Superintendent at Medanta Hospital revealed that the cricketer's condition is stable and he is out of danger.

"Cricketer Musheer Khan, injured in a road accident on the Purvanchal Expressway, was brought to the emergency department of Medanta Hospital due to pain in his neck. His treatment is being conducted under the supervision of Dr. Dharmendra Singh, Director of the Department of Orthopedics. His condition is stable and he is out of danger," Dr Singh said in the statement.

The Mumbai Cricket Association also released a statement to provide an update on Musheer's health. The MCA confirmed that the player is receiving the best possible care in Lucknow and he will be flown to Mumbai for further medical treatment once deemed fit for travel.

"He has sustained a fracture in the neck region and is under close observation," the MCA statement said. "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) medical teams are closely monitoring his progress to ensure he receives the best possible care. Once Musheer is deemed medically fit for travel, he will be flown to Mumbai for further evaluation and additional medical treatment. The timeline for his recovery will be determined following these assessments."