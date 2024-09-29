Musheer Khan gives first reaction after surviving car accident on outskirts of Lucknow | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM. Musheer Khan with father Naushad Khan.

Mumbai all-rounder Musheer Khan gave his first reaction after surviving a car accident on the outskirts of Lucknow a couple of days ago. Musheer, the younger brother of Indian international Sarfaraz Khan, is on the road to recovery from the accident he and his father, Naushad Khan, survived on the outskirts of Lucknow.

Speaking in public for the first time, Musheer was thankful for the 'new life' that he got. "First of all I want to thank almighty Allah for granting me a new life. I'm fine as of now, and abbu [father] was with me [in the crash], and he's fine too. I just want to thank all of you for your blessings," Musheer said in a video shared by him on social media.

His father, who was also standing next to him, thanked the god and the well-wishers. "First of all, I thank god for granting us this new life, and thank all the people who prayed for us, all our well-wishers, fans, our relatives.

"I also want to thank the MCA [Mumbai Cricket Association] and the BCCI who are taking full care of Musheer, and they will give you whatever updates there are in the future. I just want to say, one needs to persevere to get what one couldn't, and to be grateful for what one has got. This is life," Naushad said.

Watch the Video here:

Musheer has a fracture in the neck region after the SUV carrying him, his father and two others collided with a median and flipped.

He is currently in Medanta Hospital in Lucknow and will have a detailed assessment in a hospital in Mumbai. An MCA statement had said that Musheer "remains stable, conscious, and well-oriented."

"Once Musheer is deemed medically fit for travel, he will be flown to Mumbai for further evaluation and additional medical treatment," the MCA said.

"The timeline for his recovery will be determined following these assessments.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) medical teams are closely monitoring his progress to ensure he receives the best possible care," it added.

The all-rounder is expected to stay away from cricket for a few months. He was set to feature for Mumbai in the Irani Cup fixture against the Rest of India from October 1 to 5 in Lucknow. But the injuries see him not in a position to be available for the clash and also in the early matches of the Ranji Trophy.