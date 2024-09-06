Musheer Khan deposits Kuldeep Yadav for a giant rooftop six in India A vs India B clash in Bengaluru | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Musheer Khan smashes Kuldeep Yadav for a huge six.

Mumbai batter Musheer Khan is having a year to remember. The 19-year-old from Kurla accumulated tons of runs for Mumbai in the recent Ranji Trophy tournament and has now taken the Duleep Trophy by storm.

Playing for India B, Musheer smashed 181 from 373 balls to bail his team out of major trouble and help them post a healthy score of 321 in their clash against India A at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. He played a masterful knock, filled with a great sense of patience and calm.

He didn't take many risks but when he made up his mind to go big, the 19-year-old didn't hesitate a bit. He tonked India's premier spinner Kuldeep Yadav for a huge rooftop six on the leg side.

As Kuldeep charged in from over the wicket and went fuller just outside the off side, Musheer went for a huge six over mid-wicket. Musheer planted his back knee on the ground, put his front foot outside his hitting zone and tonked Kuldeep for a huge slog sweep six over mid-wicket on the roof of the Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, his brilliant knock of 181 came to an end two balls later when he looked for another slog-sweep but top-edged this one on the deep square leg, where Riyan Parag was waiting for the catch.

Watch the Video here:

Musheer came in to bat at No.3 when captain Abhimanyu Easwaran departed on 13 with the team on 33/1. He saw wickets tumbling in front of him as the India A speedsters were on fire. From 33/1, India B went 94/7 on Day 1 of the four-day match. But Musheer stood tall. He fought hard to survive and then accumulated runs when they came to smash a hundred on the opening day. He continued his good work on the second day and propelled his team to 299 before falling. Navdeep Saini was brilliant too as he made 56. Musheer and Saini partnered for a whopping 205-run stand for the eighth wicket.