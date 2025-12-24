Mumbai vs Sikkim live score: Rohit Sharma in focus in his first Vijay Hazare Trophy appearance since 2018 Mumbai vs Sikkim live score: Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is set to host Rohit Sharma as he turns up for Mumbai in their first Vijay Hazare Trophy appearance since 2018. He will open the innings for the team and will be keen on going big.

Jaipur: Mumbai vs Sikkim live score: Rohit Sharma marks his return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after a long gap of seven years. He is set to turn up for Mumbai and open the innings in the game against Sikkim. The veteran batter is eyeing the ODI World Cup in 2027 and is leaving no stone unturned in terms of preparation, form and fitness. Can he go big against an inexperienced Sikkim side? Follow for live score: