Mumbai Indians seal IPL 2025 playoff spot with dominant win over Delhi; Suryakumar, Santner steal show Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 59 runs to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Suryakumary Yadav had a terrific outing with the bat, scoring 73*, while with the ball, Mitchell Santner was phenomenal, picking him three wickets for just 11 runs in his four overs.

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 59 runs in the ongoing IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium. With the win, the Hardik Pandya-led side became the fourth team to qualify for the playoffs. They join Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings in the top four.

Last year, Mumbai finished at the bottom of the table after a massive controversy following the captaincy change. There were plenty of reports of Rohit Sharma leaving the team after the season, but the management managed to solve the situation, and that played a major role in them changing the tide in IPL 2025.

The five-time champions had a poor start to the season, losing to Chennai Super Kings in their opening game but once Mumbai found the momentum, they proved to be one of the tough teams to beat. Against Delhi, all the players showed tremendous character, particularly Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir and Mitchell Santner, who pushed the visitors out of the contest.

Mumbai had a poor start to the match, being reduced to 58/3 at one stage but Suryakumar managed to keep the scoreboard ticking before Naman joined him. The India T20I captain decided to take the game deep and eventually scored an unbeaten 73 runs off 43 balls while Naman made 24* off only eight balls. Courtesy of their phenomenal batting performance, Mumbai posted 180 runs in the first over.

Delhi meanwhile conceded 48 runs in their final two overs. That ruined their momentum and it reflected while batting. Faf du Plessis, Abhishek Porel and KL Rahul scored 6,6 and 11 runs respectively and that set the tone for Mumbai, who dominated the middle order. New Zealand international Mitchell Santner was ruthless with the ball, conceding only 11 runs in his three overs and picked up three wickets. The other bowlers just stuck to their plans and won the game for Mumbai.