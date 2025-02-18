Mumbai Indians maintain unbeaten record; Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews stun Gujarat Giants Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Giants by five wickets at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. Nat Sciver-Brunt was the star with the bat for her valuable knock of 57 runs and also picked up two wickets with the ball.

Mumbai Indians kept their unbeaten streak alive against Gujarat Giants. The two teams have faced each other five times now in Women’s Premier League (WPL) history as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side won all the games. This time around, Gujarat seemed to be in good form and had the opportunity to rewrite history but their batting unit disappointed, resulting in them posting only 120 runs in the first innings.

Openers Beth Mooney and Laura Wolvaardt disappointed, having scored one and four runs respectively. Batting at three, Dayalan Hemalatha made nine. The pressure immediately fell on captain Ash Gardner, who had a terrific campaign so far. However, the all-rounder too departed early after scoring 10 runs. Harleen Deol took over since and played an important knock of 32 runs to help the hosts post a respectable total on the board.

For Mumbai, Hayley Matthews had a stunning night, clinching three wickets for 16 runs in her four overs. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr picked up two each.

Chasing 121 runs, the visitors lost three early wickets of Matthews, Yastika Bhatia and captain Harmanpreet Kaur, but Sciver-Brunt played a sensational knock to get the job done for Mumbai. She made 57 runs off 39 deliveries and that was enough for the 2023 champions to win the match. Gujarat had a decent outing with the ball but the team will be disappointed over the batting performance.

After an incredible start to the campaign, Mooney flopped in back-to-back games. Wolvaardt, on the other hand, is yet to arrive at the party. With Phoebe Litchfield present in the squad, the team might be forced to think about bringing her in. On the other hand, Mumbai registered their first win of the season. They defeated Gujarat by five wickets and moved to third on the points table. Gujarat remain second.