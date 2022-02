MI full squad IPL 2022 Auction: Mumbai Indians complete players list, full squad

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of MI skipper Rohit Sharma.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

MI is a part of the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) from Mumbai and they play their home matches at at Wankhede Stadium. It is the only team to win the IPL title five times (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020). Mumbai Indians has been the best team among all franchises in the history of IPL as they try to dominate their opponents every year with their match winning performances.

Mumbai Indians spent a gigantic amount of Rs 15.25 crore to get back their former key player Ishan Kishan, who is also the biggest bid for this season till now. They also managed to get SA U19 star batter Dewald Brevis for a bargain.

Bought players in IPL auction 2022: Ishan Kishan (15.25 Cr), Dewald Brevis (3 Cr), Anmolpreet Singh (0.20 Cr), Rahul Buddhi (0.20 Cr), Aryan Juyal (0.20 Cr), Basil Thampi (0.30 Cr), Murugan Ashwin (1.60 Cr), Jaydev Unadkat (1.30 Cr), Mayank Markande (0.65 Cr), Tymal Mills (1.50 Cr), Riley Meredith (1 Cr), N Tilak Varma (1.70 Cr), Sanjay Yadav (0.50 Cr), Jofra Archer (8 Cr), Daniel Sams (2.6 Cr), Tim David (8.25 Cr), Mohd. Arshad Khan (0.20 Cr), Ramandeep Singh (0.20 Cr), Hrithik Shokeen (0.20 Cr), Arjun Tendulkar (0.30 Cr), Fabian Allen (0.75 Cr).

Retained Players: Rohit Sharma (16 Cr), Jasprit Bumrah (12 Cr), Suryakumar Yadav (8 Cr), Kieron Pollard (6 Cr).

Purse Remaining: 0.10 Cr

Squad strength: 25 (17 - Indian, 8 - overseas)