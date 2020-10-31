Saturday, October 31, 2020
     
Mumbai Indians become first franchise to play 200 matches in Indian Premier League

The next best team on the list in Royal Challengers Bangalore with 193 appearances followed by Kolkata Knight Riders on 191. Mumbai Indians were also the fastest to 150 IPL matches

New Delhi Published on: October 31, 2020 15:34 IST
Mumbai Indians
Image Source : PTI

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians on Saturday became the first franchise to play 200 matches in the history of the Indian Premier League. They achieved the feat on taking the field during their IPL 2020 game against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium. 

The next best team on the list in Royal Challengers Bangalore with 193 appearances followed by Kolkata Knight Riders on 191. Delhi, on the other hand, will be playing their 190th IPL game. They are followed by Kings XI Punjab (189), Chennai Super Kings (178), Rajasthan Royals (160) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (120). 

Mumbai Indians were also the fastest to 150 IPL matches, although it was RCB who were fastest to 50 IPL games while Chennai were the first to reach the milestone of 100 IPL appearances.

Mumbai Indians, the defending champions, have already qualified for the playoffs having acquired 16 points from 12 games. Although, it was CSK's win against Kolkata Knight Riders that assured them their spot in the knockouts. 

Delhi, however, are yet to make it to the playoffs. Having dominated the first half of the league stage, they lost three in a row. They need to win at least one of their remaining two games to reach the next round. 

 

