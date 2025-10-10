Mumbai announce squad for Ranji trophy opener, Shardul Thakur to lead, Rahane, Sarfaraz included Shardul Thakur will lead Mumbai as the 42-time champions announced their squad for their Ranji Trophy 2025/26 opener against Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane and Sarfaraz Khan have also been picked in the side.

New Delhi:

Mumbai have announced the squad for their Ranji Trophy 2025 opener against Jammu and Kashmir as Shardul Thakur will be leading the side for the clash that begins on October 15. Shardul takes charge of the side after Ajinkya Rahane had stepped down from the role ahead of the upcoming season. Mumbai have also selected Sarfaraz Khan and Shivam Dube, while India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav misses out from the 16-member squad.

Sarfaraz is making a comeback after missing out on the Duleep Trophy due to the quadriceps injury he picked up during the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament in August. Meanwhile, Sarfaraz's brother Musheer Khan is also back in the squad after missing the last season due to the car accident.

Shreyas not included, Shaw shifted teams

Indian international Shreyas Iyer, who has led Mumbai to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title in the 2024/25, is not part of the 16-member squad as he has opted for a break from the red-ball cricket to manage his recurring back issue. Prithvi Shaw, once a Mumbai regular, has shifted base from Mumbai to Maharashtra.

Mumbai open campaign against J&K

Mumbai will kickstart their Ranji trophy season against Jammu and Kashmir, whom they had lost to last season. The Paras Dogra-led J&K side had pulled off an upset over Rahane's Mumbai after they chased down 205 in the group stage with five wickets in hand.

The 42-time champions have been pitted in Elite Group D alongside Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Hyderabad, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Pondicherry and J&K.

Mumbai had reached the semifinal last year and had gone down to eventual champions Vidarbha in the last four clash.

Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy:

Shardul Thakur (c), Ayush Mhatre, Akash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Siddhesh Lad, Ajinkya Rahane, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Sylvester D’Souza, Irfan Umair, Musheer Khan, Akhil Herwadkar, Royston Dias.