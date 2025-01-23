MUM vs J&K, Ranji Trophy Live Score: Rohit's poor form continues, departs for 3; Mumbai lose both openers

The match is taking place at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy ground in BKC, Mumbai. The wicket is pretty green, however, the grass is not uniform. It is dense on one half of the pitch and is expected to assist some early movement for the pacers. The sun is shining and hence, the wicket is dry underneath. If the batters are able to get through the first few hours, it should be a good batting wicket for the next four days.