MUM vs J&K, Ranji Trophy Live Score: Rohit's poor form continues, departs for 3; Mumbai lose both openers

Thursday, January 23, 2025
     
Live now

Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Live: Mumbai won the toss and opted to bat first on the opening day of the next round of the Ranji Trophy matches. Internationals Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal made themselves available after the BCCI's dictat and should serve as a good stage to fine-tune things.

Jan 23, 2025 9:49 IST, Updated : Jan 23, 2025 10:21 IST
Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score and Updates, Day 1

The domestic cricket mandate has hit home as several of the Indian Test stars are set to feature in the next round of Ranji Trophy matches, that begin on January 23, Thursday. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill are some of the prominent names, who will play the red-ball games, at least one, if not two before the start of the ODI series against England. Following the Border-Gavaskar Trophy debacle, it almost seemed like it has been forced upon the established stars, how it helps them or not remains to be seen but will be interesting as they return to the grassroots. Follow all the live updates of the Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir match from BKC in Mumbai -

    Ajinkya Rahane arrives with Hardik Tamore for Mumbai

    The score is 20/2 after nine overs. Ajinkya Rahane, the captain, hit a sumptuous boundary through the covers but Umar Nazir and Auqib have been probing and haven't let the Mumbai batters get away. 

    Rohit Sharma OUT!

    Rohit Sharma looked very patient and was wanting to spend a bit of time on the crease, however, has gotten out in the same way as he did in Adelaide recently. It was a short ball from Umar Nazir, who had bowled a couple of maiden overs to Rohit already, outside the off-stump. Rohit was early into his shot, got a leading edge and handed a simple catch towards the cover fielder, Paras Dogra, the J&K skipper. The swivel pull was cut in half as Rohit's treacherous run continued.

    Yashasvi Jaiswal OUT!

    Nabi was probing Yashasvi Jaiswal's defence outside the off-stump. This one he brought in back sharply into the batter and Jaiswal was late on his shot. The ball thudded into Jaiswal's back pad and it looked out. It might have been the umpire's call or maybe missing the stumps but did look adjacent to the naked eye. Mumbai have lost an early wicket and Jaiswal departs cheaply.

    Mumbai - 6/1 (3 overs)

    Openers Rohit and Jaiswal are out in the middle. Let's go!

    Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal are opening the batting in red-ball cricket but not for India, it's not a visual that anyone anticipated in 2025, but it is the reality. Mumbai will hope for a good start but the batters will have to be cautious in the first session on a grassy surface. Auqib Nabi to open the bowling for J&K.

    Mumbai win toss, opt to bat

    Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and opted to bat first against Jammu and Kashmir in what looks like a good decision but the openers will have to be a little careful.

    Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir pitch report

    The match is taking place at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy ground in BKC, Mumbai. The wicket is pretty green, however, the grass is not uniform. It is dense on one half of the pitch and is expected to assist some early movement for the pacers. The sun is shining and hence, the wicket is dry underneath. If the batters are able to get through the first few hours, it should be a good batting wicket for the next four days. 

    Rohit playing Ranji Trophy after 9 years

    The last time Rohit Sharma played Ranji Trophy was back in November 2015, more than nine years ago against Uttar Pradesh when he smashed a 113. Rohit is going through a lean patch in Test cricket, which saw him score just 91 runs in six innings against New Zealand at home and now just 31 in five against Australia. Get Rohit get back amongst runs before the ODI series and the Champions Trophy?

    Rohit, Jaiswal, Iyer, Dube, Shardul, led by Rahane - pretty star-studded stuff from Mumbai

    Mumbai teams have always been star-studded. From Sunil Gavaskar to Ravi Shastri to Wasim Jaffer, Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli to now the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav - the stars sort of feel bad seeing so many big names in one team. Can this star-studded team put a show?

    It is the Ranji Trophy day where the Test stars return

    The BCCI has been a bit big on the national and established stars also playing domestic cricket and that has seen the likes of Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja among others participating for their respective teams in the red-ball competition, especially after the Test season debacle. India lost six of their last eight Test matches while winning just one and before the England tour, how fast the transition button is pressed could depend on these one or two Ranji matches.

