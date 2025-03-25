Mullanpur to host Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final in India India will be hosting the Women's ODI World Cup for the fourth time, after last hosting the tournament in 2013. The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur will be hosting the final.

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur will be hosting the final of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 in India, ESPNCricinfo reported.

The stadium is among the five venues that will be hosting the tournament alongside Vishakhapatnam, Thiruvananthapuram, Raipur and Indore. Notably, Mullanpur has never hosted a women's international. Similarly, Thiruvananthapuram and Raipur have also not hosted a women's international game till now.

Only Vizag's ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium has seen women's cricket, as the stadium has hosted six women's T20Is and five women's ODIs. Indore's Nehru Stadium has hosted two Women's ODI matches, one of which was in the 1997 Women's World Cup.

The report added that the Women's World Cup is likely to be held between September 29 and October 26. It will feature eight teams locking horns for the ultimate glory. Hosts India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka have been confirmed, while two teams will be decided by the Women's World Cup Qualifiers, which are being held in Pakistan from April 9.

6 teams will be playing in the qualifiers, which include Bangladesh, Ireland, Pakistan, Scotland, Thailand and West Indies. Two teams will qualify from that tournament and get an entry into the main World Cup. If Pakistan make it to the final eight teams, the tournament will take place in the hybrid model as part of the arrangement by the BCCI and the PCB ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

India have never won a Women's senior trophy. They were the runners-up in the 2017 ODI World Cup to England when they let a match slip they should have won. The Women in Blue missed out on a semifinal spot pretty narrowly in 2022.

For the fourth time, India will be hosting the Women's ODI World Cup. The nation last hosted the 50-over World Cup in 2013. India has also hosted the Women's T20 World Cup 2016. They had crashed out in the group stage on both of those occasions. Notably, this will be the first World Cup for the Women in Blue after the retirements of Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami.