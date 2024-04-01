MS Dhoni smashes breathtaking one-handed six off Anrich Nortje, CSK fans go bonkers in Vizag | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL MS Dhoni's one-handed six makes fans go crazy.

MS Dhoni graced the field of cricket with his willow in hand for the first time in the Indian Premier League 2024 and it was nothing short of a festival in Vizag. The 42-year-old star made his fans go bonkers at the ACA-VDCA Stadium and at homes as they not only got to see a glimpse of Dhoni with the bat but also his assault with the willow in the twilight of his career.

Dhoni turned back the clock with a stroke-filled 37-run knock from 16 balls, which was laced by three sixes and four boundaries. He unleashed his heydays against one of the most ferocious bowlers of the world Anrich Nortje and deposited him for 20 runs in the final over.

Dhoni smacked the Proteas pacer for two sixes in the final over, one which included a breath-taking one-handed hit that saw the crowd go bonkers in Vizag. Nortje, who is returning to competitive cricket after an injury break, looked in brilliant touch in the final overs with his yorkers being brilliantly accurate. He rolled his arms over for the final over when CSK needed 43 runs in the 20th over. Nortje nailed a yorker outside off to Dhoni on the first ball but the former CSK skipper smacked it for a bullet-speed four over extra cover.

The bowler then went for another yorker but ended up sending a low full toss outside off, which was again not an easy one to put away. But the CSK star reached out for the ball and smashed it over deep mid-wicket with his bottom hand coming off the bat. But the brute power of Dhoni had enough in the shot and the ball sailed over the fence. The crowd went crazy yet again as they danced, jumped and shouted out for the CSK star.

