MS Dhoni set to become fourth Indian cricketer to join elite T20 list Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is set to play his 400th T20 game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at M A Chidambaram Stadium on April 25. He will become the fourth Indian cricketer to name the record.

Chennai:

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is set to play his 400th T20 game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 25 at the M A Chidambaram Stadium. He will become the fourth Indian cricketer to record the milestone. Rohit Sharma, with 456 matches to his name, tops the list while Dinesh Karthik stands second. He has played 412 matches in the shortest format of the game. Star batter Virat Kohli is third with 407 games in his kitty.

Dhoni, meanwhile, has played 98 T20Is, scoring 1617 runs at a strike rate of 126.13. In the IPL, the five-time winning captain has featured in 272 games, scoring 5377 runs at a strike rate of 137.87. Apart from that, he has also played T20 games for Jharkhand in domestic cricket and the Champions League, where he played 24 games for CSK, scoring 449 runs.

Chennai, Hyderabad to square off in do-or-die clash

Both Chennai and Hyderabad have had a terrible start to the IPL 2025 campaign. They have managed to win only two out of eight games so far and are at the bottom of the table. Chennai, with a weaker Net Run Rate, stands 10th. Both these teams now need to win their remaining six matches to remain alive in the qualification scenario.

Hyderabad had a fantastic campaign in IPL 2024, and courtesy of that, they qualified for the final, but the Pat Cummins-led side failed to keep up with the momentum this time around. Their batting unit has failed to live up to expectations, and that has bothered the team throughout the season. Nevertheless, head coach Daniel Vettori is optimistic that the team will return to winning ways sooner rather than later.

Chennai have had similar batting issues. None of the batters could establish their authority but things have looked slightly better in recent times with Shivam Dube and SK Rasheed showing glimpses of class.