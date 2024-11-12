MS Dhoni's rare fifty, Klaasen's emergence - What happened when India last played a T20I in Centurion?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India's T20I team in Centurion in 2018

India and South Africa will lock horns in the third T20I on November 13 at the SuperSports Park in Centurion. The four-match series is currently locked at 1-1 even as team India returns to Centurion to play in a T20I for the first time since 2018. The men in blue have played only one match in the shortest format here and since then, the team has completely changed.

Only Hardik Pandya from the team that competed in 2018 is a part of the current squad as well while the others have either been dropped or retired from the format now. Interestingly, Rohit Sharma bagged a golden duck while then-skipper Virat Kohli scored only one run. In fact, India were struggling batting first at 45/3 in sixth over when Suresh Raina played a vital knock of 31 runs at number three.

However, the real impact was made by Manish Pandey and MS Dhoni who stitched an unbeaten 98 for fifth wicket in just 56 deliveries. While Pandey remained not out on 79 runs off 48 balls, Dhoni notched up one of the two half-centuries of his T20I career smashing four fours and three sixes. On the back of their knocks, India posted 188 runs for the loss of four wickets in their 20 overs.

In response, then South Africa skipper JP Duminy and Heinrich Klaasen were the stars scoring half-centuries in the chase. Klaasen was an emerging star six years ago as he smashed his way to 69 off just 30 deliveries with three fours and a mammoth seven sixes. Duminy, on the other hand, remained unbeaten on 64 off 40 balls making sure South Africa won the match with eight balls and six wickets in hand.

Hardik Pandya didn't get a chance to bat in that match while he picked up a wicket of David Miller conceding 31 runs in his four overs.