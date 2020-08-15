Greatest ever white-ball captain, finisher: Sachin leads cricket fraternity in paying tribute to MS Dhoni

Image Source : GETTY MS Dhoni

Tributes poured in from all corners of the cricketing world as former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement on Saturday.

Here are some of the reactions...

The 2011 World Cup win was @sachin_rt farewell but masterminded by MS Dhoni ... What an incredible international career ... You could argue the greatest ever white ball captain & finisher ... Cheers for all the memories MS 👍👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 15, 2020

Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings. pic.twitter.com/5lRYyPFXcp — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2020

The legend retires in his own style as always, @msdhoni bhai you have given it all for the country. The champions trophy triumph, 2011 World Cup and the glorious @ChennaiIPL triumphs will always be etched in my memory. Good luck for all your future endeavours. #MSDhoni — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 15, 2020

Always Carefree...never careless. Understood the importance of ‘moments’ but never got overawed by them. Redefined wicket keeping....mastered the art of finishing. An end of an era. MSD, one of the finest the world has seen. Or will ever see. Go well 🙌🙏 #MSDhoni — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 15, 2020

For Indian Cricket, some shoes will never be filled. One of them is Mahi bhai #MSDhoni #dhoniretires pic.twitter.com/SRcsA3E0jq — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) August 15, 2020

Congratulations @msdhoni on an incredible career. T20, ODI WC 🏆 winning captain and took India to No 1 Test team in the world. A man who grafted hard to get to the top and proceeded to keep us on the edge of our seats. #MSDhoni — Isa Guha (@isaguha) August 15, 2020

It was a privilege to have played with a friend and a cricketer who gave many laurels to our country on the cricketing field, very very greatly done on your career @msdhoni #dhoniretires pic.twitter.com/ksfbedyDnQ — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 15, 2020

Congrats @msdhoni on a superb career.👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

All the best for the next chapter, Champ! — Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) August 15, 2020

Congratulations on a wonderful career @msdhoni !You were one of the best captains ever to step onto a cricket field & I m blessed to have shared some special moments with you! I wish you and your family the same success in your next innings! #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/uH0qoJcNyi — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) August 15, 2020

