IPL 2020: MS Dhoni makes amend for Prithvi Shaw mistake

Image Source : IPLT20 MS Dhoni (left) and Prithvi Shaw.

MS Dhoni finally made amends for a mistake he earlier made in the first over of the match as he stumped a dangerous-looking DC opener Prithvi Shaw (64 runs off 43 balls) during Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in Dubai on Saturday. This was Dhoni's 39th stumping in Indian Premier League and first of this season.

The CSK opener slammed nine boundaries and a huge six to take Delhi past 100 by the 13th over. However, he wouldn't have reached that far if MS Dhoni didn't make a mistake quite early in the match.

the 38-year-old iconic wicketkeeper was not in his element after he took a clean catch of Prithvi Shaw but failed to realise that the young Mumbai Ranji batsman has knicked the ball.

The incident happened in the first over of the match when Prithvi Shaw was facing right-arm pacer Deepak Chahar.

Shaw was yet to hit the boundary in the match and was trying to find his footwork when Chahar’s away moving delivery in the second ball of the match took a faint edge and went into the gloves of Dhoni.

The voice was heard clearly by Simon Doull and Sunil Gavaskar in the IPL commentary box, who wondered how come Dhoni never heard it. For a moment, Chahar could be doubting if there was an edge but when he saw CSK skipper relaxed, his doubts weathered away.

Gavaskar and Doull went on to praise Shaw for his street smartness, who never looked back to see if the catch was taken cleanly; a subconscious habit often made by batsmen after edging the ball.

The mistake proved to be costly for CSK as Prithvi Shaw, along with co-opener Dhawan went on to add 49 runs in the first seven overs of the match.

