IPL 2020: MS Dhoni makes early mistake against Delhi Capitals

Image Source : PTI File photo of MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is well known for his exploits behind the stump. Whether playing in the IPL or representing India internationally, he always leaves fans in awe with his flashes of brilliance with the gloves.

However, on Friday during CSK's match against Delhi Capitals in Dubai, the 38-year-old iconic wicketkeeper was not in his element after he took a clean catch of Prithvi Shaw but failed to realise that the young Mumbai Ranji batsman has knicked the ball.

The incident happened in the first over of the match when Prithvi Shaw was facing right-arm pacer Deepak Chahar.

Shaw was yet to hit the boundary in the match and was trying to find his footwork when Chahar’s away moving delivery in the second ball of the match took a faint edge and went into the gloves of Dhoni.

The voice was heard clearly by Simon Doull and Sunil Gavaskar in the IPL commentary box, who wondered how come Dhoni never heard it. For a moment, Chahar could be doubting if there was an edge but when he saw CSK skipper relaxed, his doubts weathered away.

Gavaskar and Doull went on to praise Shaw for his street smartness, who never looked back to see if the catch was taken cleanly; a subconscious habit often made by batsmen after edging the ball.

The mistake proved to be costly for CSK as Prithvi Shaw, along with co-opener Dhawan went on to add 49 runs in the first seven overs of the match.

