MS Dhoni faces Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla at practice nets as CSK begin IPL 2020 preparation

After a tumultuous few weeks in the United Arab Emirates, Chennai Super Kings on Friday had their first training session in Dubai for the impending 13th season of the Indian Premier League. The players were allowed to train after all players, barring those 13, tested negative for coronavirus during their extended quarantine period.

Earlier in Dubai, 13 CSK personnel, including two players - bowler Deepak Chahar and batsman Rituraj Gaikwad - tested positive on their second COVID-19 test on arrival. The results forced the entire team into an extended period of quarantine while those 13 personnel were moved into self-isolation. After the remaining players returned negative twice, CSK were cleared to begin their training for IPL 2020.

Chennai Super Kings on Friday shared their first glimpse of the team at the training nets where captain MS Dhoni was seen facing spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai. Veteran cricketer Shane Watson was also spotted in the video, facing leggie Karn Sharma while Shardul Thakur was seen rolling his arms.

"A glimpse of the Super Grind on Day 1. #StartTheWhistles," CSK captioned the video.

CSK is the last team to begin their training in the UAE for IPL 2020 owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

IPL 2020 will begin from Sepetmber 19 onwards with the final on November 10 although BCCI is yet to announce the entire schedule.

