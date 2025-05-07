MS Dhoni creates history, becomes first wicketkeeper in IPL history to achieve massive feat MS Dhoni may have finished the game with the bat for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but it was with the gloves behind the stumps that he scripted IPL history on Wednesday, May 7 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. After four losses in a row, CSK finally got over the line to register their third win.

Kolkata:

MS Dhoni may have finally gotten a win under his belt as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with a last-over six off Andre Russell and Anshul Kamboj finishing it off but it was with the gloves behind the stumps that the greatest to play in yellow, scripted IPL history against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday, May 7. Dhoni became the first wicketkeeper in IPL history to effect 200 dismissals as he reached the milestone with a catch and a stumping against KKR on Wednesday.

Both the wickets belonged to the Afghan wrist spinner Noor Ahmad as he got Sunil Narine stumped by Dhoni while had Angkrish Raghuvanshi edging it to the 43-year-old amid a match-turning spell at the Eden Gardens, in the 100th IPL match for the venue. Dhoni is head and shoulders above anyone in the tournament as Dinesh Karthik is next on the list with 174 dismissals and the only active player in top five is Rishabh Pant, who just completed his century in the last game for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in IPL

200 - MS Dhoni (CSK/RPS) - 153 catches, 47 stumpings

174 - Dinesh Karthik (DD/RCB/KKR/GL/MI/KXIP) - 137 catches, 37 stumpings

113 - Wriddhiman Saha (GT/SRH/PBKS/CSK/KKR) - 87 catches, 26 stumpings

100 - Rishabh Pant (DC/LSG) - 76 catches, 24 stumpings

90 - Robin Uthappa (KKR/CSK/RR/MI/RCB/PWI) - 58 catches, 32 stumpings

Overall, Dhoni is at the top of the wicketkeeping dismissals list in T20 cricket as well with 316 strikes behind the stumps, nine ahead of South Africa stumper Quinton de Kock (307). At 43, Dhoni still has two of the quickest hands behind the stumps and going by his words after the win, he is not going anywhere as of now.

As for the game, it was a disappointing show with bat and ball for the Knight Riders as they got stuck while batting during that Ajinkya Rahane-Manish Pandey partnership when they didn't get a single boundary for four overs and it eventually hurt the home side. This total could have easily been 195-200, which would have been a difficult chase for CSK. Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel and Shivam Dube all played a hand before Dhoni and Kamboj finished it off in the final over.