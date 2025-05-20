MS Dhoni achieves major T20 milestone, joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in elite record list during IPL 2025 MS Dhoni has joined a special list of Indian players to achieve a major milestone in T20 cricket. Dhoni achieved a special milestone during Chennai Super Kings' clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni has achieved a major milestone in T20 cricket during his team's clash against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2025 on Tuesday, May 20. Dhoni has joined a special list of Indian players in a major record list.

During the clash against RR, Dhoni smashed his 350th six in T20 cricket. He has become just the fourth Indian player to get to 350 sixes in the format, joining the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.

Most sixes by Indian players in T20 cricket:

1 - Rohit Sharma: 542 sixes

2 - Virat Kohli: 434 sixes

3 - Suryakumar Yadav: 368 sixes

4 - MS Dhoni: 350 sixes

5 - Sanju Samson: 348 sixes

Dhoni needed only one six to get to the milestone and did so when he slammed Riyan Parag down the ground for a maximum. Dhoni came in to bat at the fall of the sixth wicket in the form of Dewald Brevis.

CSK were earlier asked to bat first after RR skipper Sanju Samson had won the toss. "We will bowl first. Looking at the last game against DC, there was something in it. There's no hiding in this game. We got to do it today. Everyone has to be a match-winner. They have to think like that. We need to be smarter and braver. We have a couple of changes. Yudhvir comes in," Samson said at the toss.

Meanwhile, Dhoni reflected that his team is now building for the next season. "We want to express ourselves in our batting department. Need to figure out which individual will do well in which slot next year. Need to work on our bowling. Once we were out of the tournament, we wanted to find the answers for the next year. Need to look into the combination and a couple of players we can pick in an auction. We are on a roll in the batting department and we want to continue doing that, we struggled at the start of the season. When you are constantly under pressure that doesn't work. You don't need to play all kinds of shots, need to be selective," Dhoni said at the toss.