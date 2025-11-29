Morne Morkel distances himself from team selection after humiliating Test series defeat to South Africa Morne Morkel clarified he had no role in India’s Test selections after the 0–2 loss to South Africa, urging focus on the ODI series in Ranchi. He backed young pacers Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana to use the three-match run as a key opportunity.

Ranchi:

India’s coaching group faced tight scrutiny after a humiliating Test series defeat to South Africa. Questions were raised about the playing XI, which saw multiple left-handed batters in the mix, and also about the cricketers not being patient, which is primary in Test cricket. Amid that, bowling coach Morne Morkel addressed the situation publicly, drawing a clear line between his duties and the contentious choices that shaped India’s recent red-ball line-up.

Morkel stressed that the responsibility for picking players during the Test series belonged to others within the team hierarchy. His comments followed widespread criticism of the Indian think tank after a string of selection calls, particularly the decision to field several all-rounders, that coincided with two heavy losses, including a 408-run defeat in Guwahati. The two-match series setback completed a rare stretch in which India lost five Tests across seven outings, the first occurrence of its kind in 66 years.

“I’m not really involved in selection and things like that. I leave that up to Gautam, the selectors and the captain, so I can’t comment on that,” Morkel said ahead of the ODI.

India’s squad travelled to Ranchi on November 27, arriving three days before the limited-overs assignment. According to Morkel, the surface at the JSCA Stadium presented conditions that were markedly different from those seen earlier in the week, offering characteristics reminiscent of tracks typically found in South Africa. Those distinctions, he indicated, could influence how India’s young fast bowlers approach the coming matches.

Morkel feels that pacers are ready for the ODI series vs Proteas

The ODI series offers Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana a window to re-establish momentum after a demoralising Test campaign. Morkel expressed confidence in the trio, framing the next three matches as a developmental opportunity against a high-quality South African batting order.

“For Harshit, Prasidh, Arshdeep it is a great opportunity. We are always looking to give these guys as much game time. They will go up against some aggressive cricketers. And it would be a good opportunity for them to test themselves in these situations. I am excited for them to get a good run in this series,” he said.

India and South Africa begin the ODI leg on November 30, with the remaining fixtures scheduled for December 3 and 6. Once the three matches conclude, India will shift attention to a five-game T20I series, hoping to reset after a turbulent stretch in the longest format.