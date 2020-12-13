More to come: Rohit Sharma promises more double hundreds for Team India

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma

Three years ago on this very day, India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma hit a third double century in the ODI format against Sri Lanka. Celebrating his third anniversary of that impressive and record-extending knock, Rohit issued a fair warning to the bowlers around the world that he is hungry for more.

On Sunday, Star Sports tweeted about Rohit's 2017 feat, writing, "Sharmaji ka beta aced a test which would be out-of-syllabus for most people." Rohit replied saying, "More to Come".

A total of eight double centuries have been scored in ODI history the first was by Sachin Tendulkar in 2010. Rohit has three to his name. His first came at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2013 against Australia, which made him the third Indian and cricketer to the feat after Sachin and Virender Sehwag.

More to come 😊 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 13, 2020

He scored another a year later against Sri Lanka at his favourite venue, Eden Gardens - a colossal 264 which remains the highest ODI individual score to date. His final double hundred came against the Islanders once again, in 2017 in Mohali.

Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill, and Fakhar Zaman are the three other cricketers to have joined the list.