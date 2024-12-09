Mohammed Siraj, Travis Head penalised for their on-field altercation in IND vs AUS 2nd Test in Adelaide

Follow us on Image Source : AP Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj had a heated exchange in Adelaide.

Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head have been penalised for their on-field altercation during the India vs Australia 2nd Test match in Adelaide. Both Siraj and Head have received a demerit point on their disciplinary records for the offence.

The International Cricket Council confirmed that Siraj has been penalised 20% of his match fees after he was found guilty of breaching article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal."

Head was found guilty for breaching Article 2.13 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the “abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an international match.”

This was the first offence for both of these players within the last 24 months. Both admitted their offences and accepted the sanctions.

For the unversed, Siraj and Head were involved in a heated exchange on Day 2 of the Pink-ball Test match in Adelaide. Tempers flared when Siraj dismissed Head for a well-made 140. The Indian pacer gave a sendoff to the Aussie star, who in return also sent some words.

The two also spoke about the incident. "I said well bowled to Siraj, he got a little bit back from me after he pointed me to the shed," Travis Head told broadcasters after the Day's 2 play. "Slightly disappointed with the way that transpired. If they want to react like that and that's how they want to represent themselves, then so be it."

Meanwhile, Siraj also presented his side of the story. "It was a great battle going on [with Head] and he batted really well. When you get hit for a six on a good ball, it fires you up differently. And when I bowled him, I just celebrated and he abused me and you saw that on TV too. I only celebrated at the start, I didn't say anything to him. What he said in the press conference wasn't right, it's a lie that he said 'well bowled' to me. It's there for everyone to see that that's not what he said to me," the Indian pacer said.

Notably, both the players sought out their exchange when Siraj came out to bat on the third day of the match.