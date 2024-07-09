Mohammed Siraj meets Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy after WC win, CM orders house and job for bowler

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TELANGANA CMO Mohammed Siraj presents India's T20 World Cup jersey to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj paid a visit to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's residence on Tuesday. Siraj was congratulated and honoured by the CM for helping the team to bring the T20 World Cup home after 17 years.

Siraj, who called for victory celebrations in Hyderabad after Team India's victory parade in Mumbai, visited the CMO's official residence where former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin and his son were also present.

"The Chief Minister Revanth Reddy congratulated the all-round cricketer Mohammed Siraj, who brought great fame to India and our state of Telangana in International cricket. Siraj, who came to Hyderabad after winning T20 World Cup met the Chief Minister at his residence as a courtesy. Siraj was honoured on this occasion," Telangana CMO said in a caption to the post featuring Siraj's meeting with Reddy.

"The Chief Minister appreciated Siraj's excellent performance in the T20 World Cup 2024. The officials were ordered to allot a house and a job to Siraj on behalf of the state government. The Chief Minister ordered the officials to find a suitable place in Hyderabad or nearby areas and take appropriate measures to provide government jobs," he added in the caption.

