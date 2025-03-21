Mohammed Siraj breaks silence on being dropped from Indian team Mohammed Siraj opened up on being dropped from the Indian team during the Champions Trophy. He mentioned being focused on the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) for Gujarat Titans.

Mohammed Siraj was one of the most consistent cricketers for India in ODI cricket. Despite so, the pacer was left out of the squad for the Champions Trophy 2025. The team management and the selectors preferred Harshit Rana over him and India eventually went on to win the tournament. Speaking on being dropped, the pacer noted that selection is not in his hands.

He added that the Asia Cup and the five-match Test series against England are definitely on his mind but he is currently focused on doing well in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and help Gujarat Titans clinch their second championship in history.

“Look, selection is not in my hands. I have only a cricket ball in my hands and I wanted to do as much as I can with that. I don’t want to put pressure on myself thinking about selection, as I want to focus on my performance,” Siraj said as quoted by Indian Express.

“Yeah aș a player, it remains in the back of your mind that there is a tour of England and the Asia Cup but I don’t really seriously think about it, as my focus is on IPL and doing well for Gujarat Titans and helping them win another IPL title,” he added.

Siraj was part of the Royal Challenges Bengaluru till IPL 2024 but the franchise decided to release him ahead of the new season. Gujarat took the opportunity to sign the pacer for INR 12.25. He has already joined the camp and will be a key player for the team in the forthcoming season.

Gujarat Titans squad - Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Jos Buttler, Prasidh Krishna, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Kumar Kushagra, Gerald Coetzee, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya